Warning of Easter delays on Corran Ferry crossing
- Published
People planning to use the Corran Ferry this Easter have been warned to expect disruption to their travel plans.
The Lochaber route's main vessel, the 28-car capacity MV Corran, is out of action due to ongoing repairs.
The replacement vessel, MV Maid of Glencoul, can carry half that number meaning longer waits to get on the boat for the five minute crossing.
Highland Council, which operates the route, said vehicles will not be able to queue on the nearby road.
A holding area is to be set up, but the local authority has urged people to take an alternative route, or return later to try and get on the ferry if the area is full.
Alternative routes can involve journeys of 42 to 86 miles, depending on the destination.
Highland Council has also warned that from 29 March other measures will be in place, these include temporary 30mph speed limits on the A82 and A861 and marshals to control traffic.
The local authority's economy and infrastructure chairman Ken Gowans said: "Until the MV Corran is back in service, we are operating on reduced capacity.
"As we expect the demand for the service to increase over the holiday period, we are appealing to locals and visitors to help support the ferry service and crew by considering if journeys are necessary, planning ahead to avoid peak times where possible and using the alternative routes."
Lochaber area chairwoman Kate Willis added: "The reduced ferry service is going to have an impact on locals and anyone visiting the area, so we are appealing for everyone to do what they can to help prevent the build-up of traffic as the busy Easter period approaches."
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.
It is also used by visitors to the area.
Holyrood's transport committee was told last month the service was at breaking point.
MSPs heard the Corran Ferry's two aging vessels need to be replaced within the next three to four years.
Highland Council plans to run two new electric ferries on its service in Lochaber, but it has to find £62m to pay for them.
A long-term plan is under consideration to replace the ferry crossing with bridge or a tunnel.