Unions accept new pay offer in Hial dispute
Workers who had been involved in a pay dispute with Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) have accepted a new pay deal.
Prospect and Unite members were offered an improved 7% rise earlier this month. The unions rejected a 5% deal in October.
Industrial action had disrupted services at state-owned Hial since December.
Another union involved in the dispute, PCS, is still balloting on the offer.
Hial sought approval from the Scottish government for a business case that allowed it to make the revised pay deal.
It provides a 7% uplift for those earning up to £44,000, 5% for those earning up to £80,000 and 4% for those above £80,000.
Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer, said she was pleased members had accepted the deal and the dispute could be brought to an end.
She said: "This deal has required compromise from all involved and I thank Scottish ministers for giving Hial the authority to reach a deal.
"It is clear there are wider pay structure issues which remain to be addressed and we look forward to working constructively with Hial to tackle these as we move, almost immediately, into 2023-24 discussions."
'Significant impact'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the company was pleased the pay dispute had been resolved.
He said: "We are sorry that the industrial action and route suspensions have caused considerable disruption for passengers and our customers, particularly for those on our island communities who rely on our airports to support essential and lifeline services."We also apologise for the significant impact the action has had on our airline partners."
Strikes and a work-to-rule had affected a number of Hial's airports since late last year.
Flights for around 500 patients in the Western Isles were among those affected.
NHS Western Isles made alternative plans for consultant visits and mainland appointments, after airline Loganair warned that it would suspend some island flights for six weeks due to the threat of industrial action.