Businessman blames minister for Kinloch Castle sale collapse
- Published
A millionaire businessman has withdrawn his bid to buy Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum, blaming Scotland's biodiversity minister Lorna Slater
City financier and former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking planned to buy it from Scottish government agency NatureScot.
But Scottish Green MSP Ms Slater put the sale on hold in November last year.
Isle of Rum Community Trust had raised concerns, including what it said was a lack of information on what Mr Hosking had planned for the building.
Mr Hosking said his plans to conserve the former hunting lodge had been "completely crushed".
The Scottish government said it and NatureScot remained focused on securing a sustainable future for Kinloch Castle.
Mr Hosking said he no longer wanted to participate in the process because it was "so horrible".
He said: "I understand it is the minister that decides and it's her prerogative, but her actions have consequences.
"I'm not prepared to be pushed around any more. They have to find another buyer."
Mr Hosking added: "I have tried to speak to Miss Slater but got no reply. Enough is enough."
The Scottish government said proactive community consultation and participation was key to determining the property's future.
A spokeswoman said: "The biodiversity minister welcomes the work of the Isle of Rum Community Trust, in partnership with the Scottish Land Commission and NatureScot on the future governance of Kinloch Castle.
"The minister intends to meet with them to discuss this work when it is complete. She is also happy to meet with any potential buyers at the right point in the process."
NatureScot, which owns most of Rum, said Mr Hosking's decision was disappointing. It added it would continue to work with interested parties to seek new arrangements for the castle.
Isle of Rum Community Trust has thanked NatureScot and Ms Slater for their support.
It said: "We will continue to represent and stand up for our community and their majority views, and for the wonderful environment and heritage of our island."
Kinloch Castle was built between 1897 and 1900 as a hunting lodge for Lancastrian industrialist George Bullough and he had it luxuriously furnished.
It is the only example of a house designed by Leeming and Leeming, London-based architects specialising in commercial and municipal properties.
The property fell into decline after World War I and was taken over in 1957 by NatureScot's predecessor, the Nature Conservancy Council. It was used as a hostel until 2015.
It has required extensive restoration work over the years.