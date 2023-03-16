Walking group opposes fresh plans for Coul Links golf course
- Published
A walking group is challenging fresh plans to build a golf course in an area of sand dunes in the Highlands.
Communities for Coul (C4C) has proposed developing 652 acres (264ha) of grazing pasture, dune heath, scrub and woodland at Coul Links near Embo.
Previous plans for a course were refused planning permission by the Scottish government three years ago.
Ramblers Scotland said it was concerned about damage to the natural environment and restrictions on a walking route.
It has started a petition to oppose the development.
C4C said its plans included the restoration of environmental features and also said walkers would not be prevented from enjoying the area.
'Again under threat'
However Ramblers Scotland said seven of the course's 18 holes would cross the John O'Groats Trail long-distance route.
It said it would be hard for walkers and other visitors to avoid interfering with play at busy times.
Director Brendan Paddy said: "We are shocked and extremely concerned that Coul Links is again under threat, just three years after a very similar application was rejected at public inquiry."
C4C has offered to meet Ramblers Scotland.
A spokesman said: "Our plans will in no way limit access for ramblers or other visitors who want to enjoy the natural beauty of Coul Links.
"In fact, they will make the site considerably more accessible for more people to be able to walk there."
The original golf plans for Coul Links were led by US businessman Todd Warnock and secured planning permission from Highland Council, before Scottish ministers called in the planning application for further scrutiny.
Following a public inquiry, the government refused permission.
In their decision in February 2020, Scottish ministers said the plan would have supported economic growth and rural development.
But they agreed with government-appointed planning officials' findings that the golf course would have "significant" effects on rare plant life, wintering and breeding birds and the the dunes themselves.