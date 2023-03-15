Nature agency culls Highland estate deer after landowner failure
- Published
Scotland's nature agency says it has culled 160 red deer on a Highland estate because a landowner failed to manage their numbers.
The deer were killed on Loch Choire Estate in East Sutherland and processed for venison.
NatureScot said it was forced to intervene because the animals were damaging protected habitats.
It used powers in the Deer (Scotland) Act to carry out the cull over 10 days in January and February.
NatureScot said red deer were an "iconic species" and an important for biodiversity, but high numbers could lead to grazing having a negative impact.
The peatlands and woodlands on Loch Choire Estate, which previously employed a stalker to help manage the deer population, are designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest.
NatureScot said it would seek a voluntary control agreement under the Deer (Scotland) Act to secure a long-term solution to damage on the estate.
'Highly challenging'
Donald Fraser, the agency's head of wildlife management, said NatureScot stalkers had faced "challenging winter conditions" to complete the cull in what is a very remote area.
He said: "While we always favour a voluntary and collaborative approach to deer management, this action demonstrates that NatureScot will make use of the full range of powers available to us when necessary, to secure vital benefits for nature and climate."
Sir Michael Wigan, chairman of the local East Sutherland Deer Management Group, said it supported the cull and would continue to work with the Scottish government agency to manage the deer population.
The action was also backed by the Association of Deer Management Groups and Scottish Environment LINK's Deer Group.