Hial airport strikes suspended after new pay offer
- Published
Strikes at airports in the Highlands and islands have been suspended as unions consider a new pay deal.
It could bring an end to action that has disrupted services across the state-owned Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) network since December.
Fire and rescue, security and administration staff have been among those involved in the dispute.
Hial said it had made an enhanced offer.
PCS, Prospect and Unite members rejected a 5% pay offer last October. Prospect said the new deal of 7% was "significantly better" than the previous offer.
Members of the unions are to be balloted on the offer.
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the latest move followed Transport Scotland approving a new business case that included an improved pay offer.
He said: "The trade unions welcomed this offer and have confirmed that they will now ballot their members on acceptance.
"We look forward to the outcome of the ballot and are hopeful for a positive result to resolve the current industrial dispute.
"We apologise for the disruption this industrial action has caused and would ask passengers to contact their airline if they have any questions on flights."
Jane Rose, of Prospect, said: "This is a welcome improvement to the offer from the employer which we will now be putting to members via ballot, although it is clear there are wider pay structure issues at Hial which remain to be addressed. "As a gesture of good faith in the negotiations, and recognising the positive change in the offer from Hial we will be suspending all industrial action until the conclusion of consultation with members."
A series of strikes have affected a number of Hial's 11 airports including Barra, Dundee, Stornoway and Sumburgh.
Airline Loganair said it would have to suspend some of its island flights for at least six weeks from 17 March due to disruption caused by a work to rule.
NHS Western Isles said the move could potentially impact on the medical appointments for up to 500 patients.
There are patients travelling from the islands to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital on a weekly basis for MRI scans, biopsies, cancer surgery and radiotherapy.
Consultants also regularly visit the isles from the mainland.