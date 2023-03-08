Ferry disruption as Skye harbour reopening delayed
- Published
The reopening of a vital harbour on Skye has been delayed 10 days because upgrade work is not yet complete.
Uig harbour shut in January for repairs and work to adapt the pier to accommodate new larger ferries, but was due to reopen next Monday.
Highland Council, which owns the site, said bad weather in February had affected the work, but it hoped it would now reopen on 23 March.
Uig is part of the Skye Triangle ferry route, serving Uist and Harris.
The closure has lead to a reduced service, with no direct service to Tarbert and traffic redirected to the Ullapool-Stornoway route, with an amended timetable.
The harbour was originally going to close for six months, but a backlash from islanders forced transport officials to come up with an alternative plan.
Instead they proposed an eight-week closure from January, allowing the harbour to reopen for the important tourist season before it shuts again for more work later in the year.
Ken Gowan, who chairs Highland Council's economy and infrastructure committee, said: "It is disappointing, but understandable the outage period has had to be lengthened due to the extreme weather conditions that have been prevalent throughout the works period.
"While alternative plans will need to be extended for a further short period, this will enable the works to be completed safely and to a high standard."
Ferry operator CalMac said it would be forced to continue with its current alternative sailings.
Chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "This is immensely frustrating during an already testing time for communities, businesses and customers.
"We are currently contacting all affected customers who have bookings between 14 and 22 March to inform them that they will be redirected onto alternative sailings, and we have published details of amended services on our website."