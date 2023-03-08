Five-year-old boy dies after three-car crash near Inverness
A five-year-old boy has died after a three-car crash near Inverness Airport.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow following the collision on Monday. He died the next day.
A six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment, but have both now been released.
The crash took place at about 09:00 on the B9039, at its junction with the Dalcross Industrial Estate.
Two men, aged 22 and 53, were treated at the scene of the incident, which involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.
Sgt David Miller said Police Scotland's thoughts were with the boy's family.
"We continue to appeal for information to assist our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone who had not already spoken to officers to get in touch," he said.