Snow and ice warnings issued for Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has said snow and ice is set to cause some travel disruption in parts of Scotland.
Forecasters said a plunge of Arctic air would bring the coldest air of the year so far, and snow could accumulate to up to 10cm (4in) in northern Scotland.
A Yellow warning of snow has been issued for the north east of Scotland.
Snow and ice are also expected in the eastern and northern parts of the country until Tuesday with temperatures possibly as low as -10C in some areas.
The snow and ice warning covers the Highlands, Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Borders, Lothians and Orkney & Shetland.
The Met Office said the lower temperatures were expected on Monday night on higher ground in northern Scotland, with northerly winds making it feel even colder.
Coldest night of the year
The wintry conditions could lead to up to 10cm (4in) of snow on higher ground in Scotland and 5cm (2in) at lower levels.
CalMac has issued a warning that some of its sailings in and out of Oban on Monday will be liable to cancellation or disruption as a result of the expected adverse weather.
Meteorologist Honor Criswick said: "We are expecting pretty cold conditions and snow showers over the next few days across Scotland.
"Temperature wise, we could possibly see lows of -10C in the sheltered glens and higher ground across northern Scotland on Monday night, so it's going to be feeling quite cold and the breeze is picking up a little bit so will be feeling rather chilly.
"Potentially we could see some of the coldest temperatures so far this year."
The cold conditions follow Scotland's third mildest February on record, according to provisional statistics.
In January, an amber warning for snow was issued for the Highlands, Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland and the weather closed schools across the north of Scotland.