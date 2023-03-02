Knock-on disruption after ferries' returns delayed
- Published
Issues affecting three CalMac ferries has resulted in wider disruption across the company's west coast network.
The Inner Hebrides' MV Clansman and Islay's MV Hebridean Isles are out of action due to technical problems.
Delays have hit the return of Arran's MV Caledonian Isles from its annual overhaul and the ship has been in dry dock since 9 January.
The situation has led to delays to routine overhauls of other ferries in state-owned CalMac's fleet.
Hebridean Isles and Clansman are expected to return to service mid-March, but repairs to Caledonian Isles are not due to be completed until 31 March.
The situation has also meant some island communities have been left relying on a single ferry, and some boats being taken off their usual routes to cover other services.
The affected ferries are:
- Caledonian Isles - It has not returned to its Ardrossan-Brodick route from its annual overhaul due to repairs needed to damaged bearings
- Hebridean Isles - Has been removed from service because of an intermittent fault with a propeller system
- Clansman - Out of action and undergoing repairs to an engine
- Hebrides - This ferry has been providing relief cover between Lochmaddy and Ullapool while work is being done to Skye's Uig pier. Its overhaul has been delayed due to the Clansman not being available to take over its duties
- Lord of the Isles - Covering Coll-Tiree-Colonsay services until the Clansman returns to service. It is then to be moved to cover Lochmaddy-Ullapool
- MV Loch Frisa - Its visit to dry dock has been pushed back from 6 March to 24 April due to issues with the Clansman and Hebridean Isles. It is providing a service between Oban and Craignure
- MV Finlaggan - CalMac said the Islay ferry's overhaul due on 15 March could be delayed
CalMac has also warned that repairs are needed to lifting ropes on the linkspan, a structure providing access from the shore to ferries, at Castlebay on Barra.
The linkspan is to be closed from 16 to 18 March, with the closure timed for once Skye's Uig pier is available for use again.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond has apologised to customers for the disruption.
He said: "Several of our services are experiencing added pressure and we are so sorry for any disruption this is causing to our local communities and customers.
"We are doing all that we can to resume normal service operation and will stay in regular contact with our communities through the usual channels to keep them informed of any developments."
Transport Scotland said CalMac services had faced challenges due to bad weather and technical issues, adding that CalMac and its parent company CMAL prioritised deliveries of food and essential supplies during the disruption.
A spokesman said: "We recognise that every cancelled sailing can have a significant impact and continue to work with operators and CMAL to improve reliability and resilience across our networks.
"Regrettably there are communities who have been more greatly impacted than these average figures show and we fully recognise the need to improve reliability and confidence in services.
"We share the desires of island communities for sustainable and effective ferry services and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with them on future services and vessel replacements."
The spokesman said a draft long-term plan for ferries and ports would be set out in the Scottish government's forthcoming Islands Connectivity Plan.
The latest problems affecting CalMac services comes against a backdrop of ongoing challenges to maintain its ageing fleet, and delays, rising costs and controversy over the construction of new ferries.