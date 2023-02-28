In pictures: A second night of the Northern Lights
- Published
Strong displays of the Aurora Borealis were visible from parts of Scotland overnight.
Skye, the Western Isles and Moray coast were among the places with the best views.
Cloud spoiled the chances for most people who were hoping to see the Northern Lights following stunning displays on Sunday.
British Geological Survey space weather experts said that after all the recent excitement, activity on the Sun - which is linked to the aurora - was heading back to more normal levels.
