Karting mechanics course a hit with pupils
- Published
A charity-run indoor go-kart track in the Highlands is offering school pupils an introduction to car mechanics.
With support from Skills Development Scotland, the course has doubled its numbers since its launch and is now teaching more than a 100 pupils a year.
Mechanic Pete Doherty, a director at Inverness Kart Raceway, came up with the idea three years ago.
Some graduates have gone on to pursue careers in the car industry or engineering.
Secondary school pupils who sign up for the foundation level apprenticeship get the chance to see how an engine works and strip down brakes and rebuild them.
Mr Doherty, who helped to create the karting race track, said: "I really just came here to start the karts.
"When I was working here I felt guilty I had too much time on my hands and thought maybe I could give something back by putting a wee course together."
Mr Doherty had expected three or four young people to join the workshops, but numbers quickly rose to 40 in the first year after word spread through local schools.
He added: "Being an employability and mentoring charity we are all about giving kids proper work experience and not just sweeping the floor.
"We've got eight kids a day, Monday to Friday, learning how to strip a car and having fun finding out how a car goes."
One of the course's graduates, Liam Ross, said he had been unsure what career path to take.
"But as soon as I joined the course I was like: 'This is what I want to do," he said.
Another graduate Reuben Wood also said he had felt a bit lost trying to work out what he had wanted to do once he left school, until he started the course.
Liam and Reuben are now doing apprenticeships with a car dealership.
Mytilda Rattaray said she enjoyed being in the workshop. She said: "It's very different from the classroom environment and not at all like sitting and learning.
"It's very hands on and it's good to have a bit of a difference."
Another graduate, Mollie McKillop, was offered an apprenticeship with a car manufacturer but has chosen to study engineering at university, while Paige Beaumont said her career prospects had been given a boost by being on the course.
Paige said: "I was failing all my prelims. I spoke to my department head that I really wanted to be a mechanic. She said there was this course."
She said after starting the course she never wanted to return to normal class work.