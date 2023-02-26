Body found in search for missing hillwalker in Glencoe
- Published
A body has been found in Glencoe following a search for a hillwalker who failed to return from a planned trip.
Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, arrived in the Highlands on 18 February and had intended to walk and wild camp, accompanied by his beagle called Bane.
Police said the bodies of a man and a dog had been found in the the Lost Valley area at about 14:15 on Saturday.
Officers said formal identification had yet to take place, but Mr Sambrook's family had been informed.
Mr Sambrook had planned to ascend the 3,353ft (1,022m) mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr.
A major search was launched when he did not return, involving Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban and RAF mountain rescue team volunteers, as well as HM Coastguard.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said Mr Sambrook's family wished to thank all involved in the search and had requested their privacy be respected.
They added: "Our thoughts are with Kyle's family as we support them at this difficult time."