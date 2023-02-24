Searches continue for missing Yorkshire hillwalker and dog
Searches are continuing for a hillwalker who has been missing with his dog for almost a week.
The last sighting of Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, and his beagle, Bane, was on Sunday in Glen Coe's Lost Valley area.
Police Scotland said Mr Sambrook had planned to ascend the 3,353ft (1,022m) mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr during his trip to the Highlands.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team volunteers resumed their search on Friday morning.
The effort to find Mr Sambrook has involved members of Lochaber, Oban, Arran and RAF Leeming Mountain Rescue Teams, as well as police, the Search and Rescue Dog Association and Inverness coastguard helicopter.
Police, who have appealed for sightings, described Mr Sambrook as white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with ash blond short hair, ginger/blond stubble, blue eyes, and he has a West Yorkshire accent.
He was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrell hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Race outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket, and a grey North Face beanie hat. He was carrying a grey and yellow Merrell backpack.
His dog is a medium-sized beagle, white with brown markings on its back.
Mr Sambrook had a green two-person tent for use on his trip.