Further strikes to hit Scottish regional airports
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) is to be hit by a new wave of strikes next month.
Members of the Prospect union earlier voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.
Airports across Hial's network have already been affected by strikes by Unite members in December and again this month.
Hial said Prospect, Unite and the PCS union had rejected an improved pay offer.
The state-owned company said it hoped to minimise disruption during the strike action.
Prospect, whose members include firefighters and security staff, have announced strikes on:
- 8 and 9 March - Stornoway and Sumburgh
- 10 - Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay, Kirkwall and Wick
- 13 - Dundee, Inverness and Islay
- 17 - Dundee and Inverness
Unions rejected a 5% pay over made last year.
Hial said it was disappointed that its latest offer had fallen short of the unions' expectations.
The deal was 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less that £80,000 and a 4% basic award to all staff earning more than £80,000.
There was also a 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay.
Hial said the Scottish government had authorised additional flexibility through a non-consolidated payment to help resolve the matter.