Injured hiker survives Storm Otto in Skye mountains
A 61-year-old hillwalker who went missing during Storm Otto has been found "cold but alert" after two nights on the mountains in Skye.
Dr John Pike, who had suffered a lower leg injury on Thursday, was found by mountain rescue teams on Saturday.
Skye Mountain Rescue Team said there was "huge relief" when Dr Pike, from Bristol, was found near Loch Coruisk.
He had endured a storm that brought winds of 95mph [152km/hr], sub zero temperatures and snowfall.
Dr Pike was reported missing on Thursday having been last seen in Portree at about 08:30 that day.
His silver Toyota Prius car was found parked at Sligachan Hotel on Friday morning.
More than 50 rescuers were involved in the search, including mountain rescue teams from Kintail, RAF Lossiemouth, North Police, along with Search and Rescue Dog Association Southern Scotland, Coastguard teams and Mallaig Lifeboat.
They worked through Storm Otto on Friday morning, the first named storm to hit the UK since Franklin last February.
A statement from Skye MRT published on Saturday said: "Dr Pike, who had become immobilised after suffering a lower leg injury on Thursday, had endured two nights on the open hillside above Loch Coruisk.
"On Thursday night, a wind speed of 95mph was recorded nearby during Storm Otto.
"Last night temperatures plummeted, and there was fresh snow on the hills. So it was with huge relief that we found him cold, but alert around 10:30."
The statement added: "We would like to wish Dr Pike a speedy recovery and thank everyone involved in the search and rescue."