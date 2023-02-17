Tributes paid to hillwalker who died in Glen Coe
A man who died on a walking trip in Glen Coe has been described as a larger-than-life character who loved the outdoors.
Jarek Ringart, 43, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was one of a group that got into difficulty last Friday afternoon.
The hillwalkers were on the Three Sisters of Glencoe, an area of northern ridges on the mountain Bidean nam Bian.
Members of Glencoe and Lochaber mountain rescue teams recovered Mr Ringart's body.
It was found near the summit of Stob Coire nan Lochan.
The rest of group had been able to make it to safety.
Mr Ringart's friends set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the cost of the funeral.
In a tribute, they said the trip to the Three Sisters of Glencoe had been a new adventure for him.
His friends added: "He loved the great big outdoors, hiking and getting to the top of every hill, fell, mountain, and that's where he left his heart.
"Jarek was larger than life. Always smiling, helping others. Only few weeks ago he was hiking in Yorkshire in support of the Wielka Orkiersta Swiatecznej pomocy - the biggest polish charity event.
"He meant so much to so many, but he was truly the world to his wife and daughter. Beata and Anastazja have to deal with the aftermath of his sudden departure and are trying to deal with everything as it comes."
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 14:45 last Friday. A coastguard helicopter was called in to assist with the rescue operation.