Strikes disrupt flights at seven Scottish airports
- Published
Some operations at state-owned Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) face disruption this week due to strike action by Unite members.
Dundee Airport has been closed to flights for the second time in days following industrial action at the site on Friday.
Barra, Benbecula, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Tiree are to be hit by walkouts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Opening hours at Kirkwall are to be limited on those days.
Hial said Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay and Wick John O'Groats would be operating as normal on those three days.
The Unite members rejected a 5% pay offer last year.
Members of a second union at Hial are also in a dispute over pay and last week voted in favour of strike action.
Prospect said its ballot involved firefighters and security staff working at all Hial's 11 airports.