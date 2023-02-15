Renee MacRae: Killer dies months after conviction for 1976 murders
- Published
A man who murdered his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976 has died less than five months after he was convicted.
William MacDowell, 81, disposed of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies which have never been found.
MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, was given a life sentence with a minimum 30 years after a jury found him guilty in September last year.
Police confirmed an 81-year-old man had died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
MacDowell, who denied all the charges against him, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Inverness.
Sentencing the killer, judge Lord Armstrong told him: "These murders appear to have been premeditated and planned in a most calculating way.
"These appear to be, in effect, executions. You murdered your victims and disposed of their bodies and you took various steps to avoid detection."
Mrs MacRae, 36, and Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976. Her car was found that night on fire in a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness.
The trial heard the discovery exposed married MacDowell's affair with Mrs MacRae, and that she had believed they would be meeting up for a weekend away before a planned move to Shetland.
The jury was told how MacDowell, who was living near Inverness at the time and better known by the name Bill MacDowell, was company secretary at a building firm owned by Mrs MacRae's estranged husband, Gordon.
MacDowell was sacked over the affair and the trial heard he had the boot floor of his company car replaced, and had also refused to hand back the vehicle until he had finished scrubbing it out.
The jury heard that Mrs MacRae, who is survived by her eldest son Gordon, was a devoted mother and had been deeply in love with MacDowell.
Some of the witnesses who gave evidence during the trial are now in their 80s.
Statements from police officers and others who had died since the murders 46 years ago were also read out.
During the trial, MacDowell's defence said the disappearance of Mrs MacRae was a mystery with many unanswered questions.
His lawyers had lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
A statement from Mrs MacRae's sister, Morag Govans, was read out by advocate depute Alex Prentice after the verdict.
She said: "The pain of losing Renee and Andrew doesn't ease. Not a day passes when both are not in our thoughts.
"Andrew's life was cruelly and brutally cut short at such a young age, just three years old, and I often wonder what he would be doing now.
"The passage of time has not eased the anguish. We have not been allowed to grieve properly."
Ms Govans' added the family's anguish had been compounded by the fact the bodies had never been found.
The statement continued: "I have never stopped trying to find justice for Renee and Andrew who deserve to rest in peace.
"Thinking of the terror they must have felt when they died in such a calculated and callous way continues to haunt me."
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes, who led a re-investigation of the case that led to the trial, said MacDowell had committed a "diabolical crime".
He added: "Although justice has now been done, Renee and Andrew's bodies have not been found and I would urge anyone who may have information about where they are to come forward so they can be provided with the dignity they deserve."