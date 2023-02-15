Woman discovered fiancé's fatal quad bike crash
- Published
A woman who went looking for her fiancé after he failed to return home in bad weather came across the scene of his fatal accident, an inquiry has heard.
Gamekeeper David Taylor, 27, had been working on an estate near Dulnain Bridge in the Highlands when his quad bike overturned and he was crushed.
Christina McInnes, his fiancée and mother of their young son, found him soon after setting out in her search.
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) heard he died of his injuries.
Sheriff Gary Aitken, who presided over the inquiry, said it was not possible to determine how the accident happened on 18 August 2020 because there were no witnesses.
The quad bike overturned on a track as Mr Taylor was about to cross a ford.
'Talented man'
In his determination, the sheriff noted Mr Taylor was an experienced, very cautious quad bike rider, and had become even more careful following the birth of his son.
Mr Aitken said the FAI had heard how Ms McInnes had become concerned after her partner failed to return home as expected due to heavy downpours and thunder.
She had not received replies to messages sent to his phone.
Mr Taylor was highly regarded worker from a generation of gamekeepers. He had also represented Scotland at junior level in clay pigeon shooting.
Mr Aitken said: "He was clearly a very conscientious, competent and talented young family man who was very well regarded and respected by his employers.
"His death is a tragedy which is no doubt still very keenly felt."