Six teenagers injured in one-vehicle crash near Dores
- Published
Six teenagers were injured when the car they were in came off a road near Dores in the Highlands on Tuesday night.
Police said three 17-year-old boys and a girl, 15, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Two 15-year-old girls were treated for minor injuries at the scene on the B862 south of the village.
Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a black Ford Fiesta, at about 22:55.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the crash.
Sgt Douglas Scott said: "We would also ask any motorists who were in the Dores area on the night of Tuesday 14 February and may have dashcam footage, to contact police."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.