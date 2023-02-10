Ex-amateur footballer jailed for nine years for drug dealing
- Published
A former amateur footballer who led a drug-dealing operation in the Highlands has been jailed for nine years.
Alasdair Finlayson, 26, from Alness, was linked to £650,000-worth of cocaine and cannabis seized by police, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
He had played football for North Caledonian side Alness United and had also done coaching.
Finlayson's defence solicitor said he had made the "downward spiral" into drug dealing in a short period of time.
Judge Simon Collins KC said the first offender had been in charge and actively involved in a substantial drug-dealing operation.
Finlayson had earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between January and August 2020.
The court heard the drugs operation used "stash sites" in wooded areas in the countryside to hide drugs, cash and bulking agents to cut the cocaine.
Threatening messages
The judge was told that Finlayson was assessed as the individual in charge after he was found to have travelled between sites and sold drugs.
The Crown accepted he had built up debts to those higher up in organised crime and had received threatening messages over what he owed.
Co-accused Cameron Ross, 22, of Invergordon, was jailed for 23 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine in June 2020 at woodland in Evanton.
Ryan Ross, 28, of Balintore, was ordered to carry out 300 hours' unpaid work under a community payback order and fined £2,000 after admitting a proceeds of crime offence by acquiring and having possession of criminal property in sums of cash between July and August 2020.
A fourth man - Daniel Degan, 32, of Alness - was also fined £2,000 and ordered to carry out 300 hours' unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine in July 2020.
The court heard the offences were uncovered in a joint operation involving police in Scotland and England.
Police discovered a site at Fyrish, near Alness, where clumps of moss had been moved to create a hideout for drugs, cash, gloves, scales and bulking agents.
Further drugs, including a haul of high-purity cocaine, were also found in searches of woods at Munlochy and Evanton.