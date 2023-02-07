Travel disruption expected due to 75mph winds
- Published
Passengers have been told to expect disruption to flights and ferry services in the Highlands due to high winds on Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for the Western Isles, Skye and north west Highlands from 06:00 to 17:00.
The strongest of the south to south-westerly winds are expected late morning into early afternoon.
Gusts of 65-70mph are expected widely, with some gusts reaching 75mph.
The Met Office has also warned of a period of squally rain in the affected area.
Airline Loganair and ferry operator CalMac have warned their customers to expect disruption to some journeys.
Earlier this week, Loganair offered customers travelling to or from Benbecula, Barra, Stornoway and Tiree the chance to adjust travel plans free of charge charge.
CalMac said some of its services would be affected by delays or cancellations, including sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool.