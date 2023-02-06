Staff to strike at 11 airports across Highlands
- Published
Staff at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's 11 sites are to go strike later this month.
Unite members, including baggage handlers, ground crew and security, fire service and administration staff, rejected a 5% pay offer last year.
Walkouts are to take place at Dundee Airport on 17 and 20 February.
Staff at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick will take action on 21, 22 and 23 February.
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) said it was working closely with local teams and airlines to determine what disruption the action would cause at each site.
Some airports were able to operate as normal during strikes held in December.
Unite said the pay offer was unacceptable given current inflation levels, which are at a 40-year high.
The union has criticised Scottish government-owned Hial for not making an improved offer.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across the Highlands and Islands."
Unite members voted in December by 73.5% in favour of taking strike action and by 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike.