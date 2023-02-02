Stagecoach launches first electric city network
- Published
UK transport giant Stagecoach has launched its first fully electric city bus network.
The company said it had invested £10.8m in 25 new zero-emission buses to operate on its routes in Inverness.
It said the Yutong E10 buses could run from morning to evening on a single daily charge, and there was no noise or vibration from the engine.
Stagecoach plans have all its buses electric in Perth and Dunfermline in coming months.
It is also planning a wider rollout of 159 electric buses across its UK services.
Stagecoach's investment was supported by the Scottish government's Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund.
Charging facilities have been installed at the company's Inverness depot.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: "With this significant introduction of 25 new electric buses, Stagecoach is showing a welcome commitment to help meet Scotland's world-leading climate change targets."
She added: "In addition to better air quality and reduced noise pollution across the city, these modern zero-emission buses will offer an improved customer experience and help more people in Inverness to choose bus."
Stagecoach Highlands managing director, David Beaton, said he was incredibly proud that the company's first fully-electric city bus network was in Inverness.
"It is a challenging time for the industry, and we still have some way to go, but we're absolutely committed to improving public transport for our customers across the Highlands," he said.
Air pollution has been a problem in Inverness city centre, with Academy Street identified in the past among Scotland's most polluted streets.