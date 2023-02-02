Cyclist dies following collision with car near Inverness
A cyclist seriously injured in a collision with a car near Inverness has died.
Jane Davey, 59, from the Inverness area, was taken to hospital following the crash on a country road at Dunlichity early on Monday afternoon.
The occupants of the Dacia Sandero car involved were uninjured.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are with Jane's family and friends at this difficult time and our inquiries continue into the crash."
He added: "Despite happening in a rural location, we'd ask anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who saw what happened, to get in contact with officers."
