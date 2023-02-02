New £14m Inverness Airport station to open to passengers
A new railway station near Inverness Airport is to open to passengers on Friday.
It has been constructed by Network Rail Scotland at a cost of £14m and includes two platforms and electric vehicle charging points.
There is also a new loop on the Inverness to Aberdeen line at the station to allow for passing trains.
Transport Scotland asked Network Rail to develop plans for the station in 2017.
Local public transport body Hitrans had been calling for a station at the airport, which is about 10 miles (16km) from Inverness, for a number of years before that.
Construction work started in October 2021.
Stuart Black, chief executive of development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said the station would be an "excellent addition" to the Highland region's transport infrastructure.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It is a stop on the line between Inverness and Nairn and has the added advantage of a passing loop.
"A lot of the line between Inverness and Aberdeen is single track so an extra passing loop at the station is going to be beneficial for the whole of the line."
The completion of station follows last year's reopening of Reston in the Borders and Kintore station in Aberdeenshire in 2020.