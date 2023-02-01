Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
- Published
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis.
Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday.
Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find him.
Police Scotland said searches were being done when weather conditions allowed.
Rescue teams have faced high winds and driving rain over the past few days.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of Mr Christian. His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.
Mr Christian is described as 6ft 2in tall, of heavy build with fair hair.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.