Northumberland rescue team training in Cairngorms help fallen climbers
- Published
A mountain rescue team from England on a training exercise in the Cairngorms have come to the aid of two fallen climbers.
A member of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team raised the alarm after spotting the accident in Coire an t-Sneachda on Saturday.
One of the climbers was seriously injured in the plunge.
Members of the Northumberland team along with Cairngorm MRT and other mountaineers went to their aid.
The two climbers, accompanied by the English team's paramedic, were flown to hospital in Inverness.
Northumberland National Park MRT was on its annual winter skills course in the Cairngorms when the accident happened.
One of the team, who was above the climbers on Fiacaill Ridge, saw the pair have a "significant" fall at about 13:00 on Saturday.
Mountaineers near to where they fell were first on the scene to offer help.
Members of the Northumberland team, including their doctor and paramedic, arrived and cared for the injured climbers until the arrival of Cairngorm MRT and a coastguard helicopter.
The Northumberland team said: "We wish the two mountaineers well for a swift and full recovery, and hope they are back out in the hills very soon.
"We'd also like to thank the other members of the mountaineering group who cared for the injured parties before we arrived on scene and the coastguard helicopter and CMRT for their assistance.
"It was a pleasure working alongside our Scottish colleagues."