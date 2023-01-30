Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing.
Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday.
Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland have been involved in the search effort.
High winds and driving rain made conditions difficult over the weekend.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of Mr Christian.
The force said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of Harvey and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.
"We suspect that he is in the area of Ben Nevis and would appeal to any hillwalkers who have visited since the 27 January who may have information."