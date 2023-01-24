Potholes leave Skye A-road 'like farm track'
- Published
A stretch of road on Skye has been described as being like a farm track due to the extent of its potholes and loose stones.
Islanders said the A850 at Skeabost has been deteriorating for a year and cold weather had made it worse. Highland Council said it was taking action.
The A850 is the main route between Portree and north-west Skye.
Motoring organisation the AA said earlier this month a "pandemic of potholes" was affecting Scottish roads.
Highland Council said maintenance work on the A850 at Skeabost, the A863 at Crossal and A855 north of the Torvaig junction would start on Wednesday, weather permitting.
Katie Mackay, who regularly drives the A850, said: "The road at Skeabost is akin to a farm track.
"There are potholes all over the it and you cannot serve to avoid them. There are multiple stones over the road."
She added: "You have to be going at under 5mph to ensure your vehicle isn't damaged."
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch SNP MSP Kate Forbes said she had written to Highland Council on multiple occasions about the condition of the A850.
She said: "Though recent weather has not helped, it is the main route between Portree and the north-west - which includes major attractions like Dunvegan Castle and Neist Point - as well as for locals travelling for work, school, medical appointments and shopping.
"Highland Council's local area committee meets next week to decide on the roads capital programme for the year ahead and I would certainly hope the A850 will feature on that list."
John Finlayson, chairman of Highland Council's Isle of Skye and Raasay committee, said the local authority recognised there was frustration with potholes.
He said: "Like all Skye residents I appreciate the angst being expressed by locals about the state of our roads and at present several key stretches of main road are in a very poor state.
"However, I am pleased to hear that works will commence immediately, weather permitting.
"Work would have started earlier but recent weather conditions have not only caused extensive, further damage to the roads, but have also meant work could not start as you cannot tar in torrential rain, frost and snow."