A835 near Maryburgh closed after report of pylon fire
A section of the A835 road between Inverness and Dingwall was closed after what was described as a fire at a nearby electricity pylon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it received a report of sparks coming from cable at about 14:10.
It said one appliance was sent to the scene.
Police closed the road between the Maryburgh roundabout and Conon Bridge, before reopening just before 17:00.
SSEN said there had been a problem with a faulty pole box.
A spokeswoman said: "Our engineers were on site by 15:00 and isolated the pole from the network.
"A full repair is due to be undertaken later tonight. One customer lost supply as a result of this fault and their supply will be restored by 20:00."
SSEN urged people not to approach damaged or fallen powerlines and to call 105 or download its Power Track app to report incidents.