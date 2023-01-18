Highlands schools still disrupted by snow and ice
- Published
More than 100 schools and nurseries in the Highlands have had to close or open later due to wintry weather.
Snow and ice has disrupted travel across the region for a third day.
A Met Office amber weather warning for parts of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and Fife expired at midnight.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in place for north and north east Scotland, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire until midday on Thursday.
Some of this week's disruption has affected prelims for secondary pupils.
Primary schools in Cannich, Carrbridge, Dingwall and Glenelg were closed on Wednesday.
The Highlands has seen some of the worst of the weather.
The Met Office said 32cm (13in) of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch on Tuesday morning while nearby Altnaharra saw 11cm (4in).