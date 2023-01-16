Red deer culled after damaging protected habitats
- Published
A Scottish government agency has said it has culled red deer on a Highland estate because they were damaging protected habitats.
The animals were shot at Loch Choire Estate where large areas of peatlands and woodlands are designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
NatureScot said the estate's owner had not responded to requests to manage deer numbers themselves.
It said little or no culling had taken place in recent years.
NatureScot used powers in the Deer (Scotland) Act to have its stalkers carry out the cull.
Donald Fraser, the agency's head of wildlife management, said deer were an "iconic species" and formed an important part of our biodiversity.
But he said their high numbers and lack of natural predators meant their grazing could have a negative impact on peatlands, woodlands and other habitats.
'Legal mechanisms'
Mr Fraser said: "While we always favour a voluntary and collaborative approach to deer management, NatureScot will not hesitate to make use of the full range of powers available to us when necessary, to secure vital benefits for nature and climate.
"We put welfare at the heart of all our wildlife management decisions and all culling by our qualified and authorised staff is carried out to the highest standards of professionalism and best practice."
Sir Michael Wigan, chairman of the East Sutherland Deer Management Group, said his organisation was supportive of NatureScot's approach.
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said: "Deer do need to be managed in a sustainable manner, in discussion with neighbours.
"If landowners, whether that be private estates or local councils, are not engaging in that process, NatureScot have legal mechanisms to intervene accordingly."