Skye harbour closes for two months of upgrade work
Skye's Uig harbour has closed for two months of upgrade work, disrupting ferry services between the isle and Harris and Uist
The harbour will reopen again on 13 March, before being shut again for six weeks from 30 October.
Uig's pier and other facilities are being upgraded and the first phase of work will include dredging.
A temporary structure will be built to allow services to resume in March.
The Scottish government announced last year the upgrade would be done in two separate phases to try to minimise disruption to CalMac's Skye Triangle route.
Traffic will be diverted to other services during the closures.
Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council's economy and infrastructure committee, said: "These works at Uig are essential to ensure the ferry services on the Skye Triangle route can continue to serve communities and visitors for many years to come."
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond added: "The closure of Uig harbour means that we have had to find the best alternative options for our customers, and we have tried to keep disruption to a minimum for them."