Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
- Published
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month.
Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December.
Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area and also of the River Spey by police divers.
He disappeared during freezing temperatures.
Mr Falcon had been in The Vault nightclub on the night he was last seen. The last confirmed sighting was on CCTV on Grampian Road at the southern end of Aviemore.
Insp Craig Johnstone said : "It is now one month since Rodrigo was reported missing and despite significant efforts by police and the local community he has not yet been found.
"It is clear from the response by the community how much concern they have for him and I want to take the opportunity to thank them for their assistance."
He added: "We continue to work to locate Rodrigo and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information which has not yet been passed to us to get in touch, no matter how small you feel the details you have are.
"If you can help then please come forward by calling 101, using reference 2387 of 11 December."