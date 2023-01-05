'Europe's oldest' wych elm tree falls down in Beauly Priory
A tree believed to be Europe's oldest wych elm has fallen down in a Highland village after succumbing to Dutch Elm Disease.
The so-called Beauly Elm - which was believed to be almost 800 years old - had stood at the entrance to Beauly Priory.
An event to celebrate its life was held in the village last October.
References to the tree have been found in records going back to medieval times.
Local artist Isabel McLeish, who recently worked on a project on the Beauly Elm, said it was "very unexpected and very sad" to hear the tree had come down.
She said; "It really is a spectacular tree and that is what inspired me to want to learn more about it.
"We've had a whole host of different responses - everything from drawings and photographs to personal anecdotes and memories from when people were younger.
"The tree has been in people's lives for such a long time. It is astonishing to think what it would have witnessed through its 800 years of life."
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) previously laser-scanned the elm as part of work to document ancient Scottish trees.
The laser scanning led to the creation of a digital 3D model which can be viewed online, with viewers able to see the elm from different angles.
Wych elm is the only elm regarded as being truly native to the UK, according to the Woodland Trust.
It usually grows in hilly or stony woodlands, or near streams and ditches and is hardier than the English elm. Its name refers to how easily the wood can be bent.