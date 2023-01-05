Nessie visitor centre undergoing £1.5m renovation
A £1.5m refurbishment project is getting under way at the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition in the Highlands.
The venue - based in Drumnadrochit - was set up in 1980, focusing on the enduring mystery of the Loch Ness monster.
The visitor attraction has just been taken over on a lease by Continuum Attractions.
They plan to reopen in the spring with what is being described as a new-look experience.
Juliana Delaney, chief executive of Continuum Attractions, said the Nessie myth continued to be one with huge appeal.
"If you look at the VisitScotland website you will see that the brand of Nessie has been compared in value to Coca Cola as a brand," she said.
"It still has global interest, it is a magnet for people's interest.
"There are sightings every other day which are being recorded by people, there are television crews turning up filming on a regular basis. The Nessie myth and the story of the water of Loch Ness never fade from the public consciousness."
The aim of the transformation is to "engage, entertain and inform".