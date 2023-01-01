Ben Nevis: Climber dies after avalanche on Scottish mountain
A man has died in an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis in Scotland.
Emergency services were made aware of the avalanche at about 15:35 GMT on Friday and the 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, 40, suffered serous injuries and was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William. Their next of kin have been informed.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, which was dispatched with a helicopter, said the slide was about 600m (1969ft).
Ben Nevis, which stands at 1,345m (4,413ft), is Britain's highest peak.
In a Facebook post, the mountain rescue team said the men were found at number two gully and offered their thoughts to the climber's families.
The post read: "With the weather creating some challenging conditions the helicopter was limited to the assistance it could offer.
"This meant that we had an extended extrication of the casualties and eight hours after the initial call we delivered the casualty to the Belford Hospital for further assessment and treatment."
Another climber, Rob Brown, died in an accident on the north face of the mountain in August.