South Uist ferry returns to service after repairs
- Published
A ferry hit by a series of problems over the course of more than a week has returned to service following repairs.
CalMac's MV Lord of the Isles was withdrawn from its Lochboisdale to Mallaig route last Thursday for work on an area of corrosion.
It made a round trip on Sunday - but only in daylight due to a radar problem - before being withdrawn again because of a fault with its port main engine.
CalMac said it was now back on its South Uist route following sea trials.
The ferry does not sail every day during CalMac's winter timetable, but the problems still resulted in some disruption.
Traffic had to be diverted to Lochmaddy in North Uist, with essential supplies given priority.
In May, the Lord of the Isles was out of action for two weeks because it needed essential repairs to its firefighting system.
Meanwhile, Transport Scotland said an additional ferry had been chartered to help the CalMac fleet during planned work to upgrade a pier at Uig harbour in Skye next year.
Timetables for the Arrow are being worked on and will be confirmed in due course.