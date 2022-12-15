Water leak disrupts surgeries at Stornoway hospital
Some surgeries at the largest hospital in the Hebrides have been postponed due to a water leak.
NHS Western Isles said supply at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway had to be switched off as a result of a "water escape" in a part of the site.
The health board said Thursday's theatre list was postponed, with the exception of some procedures.
Drinking water is still available from a separate system, and mobile sinks have been made available.
NHS Western Isles said: "Staff are working extremely hard to identify the cause of the issue, so that it can be isolated and repaired as quickly as possible."
Last month, elevated levels of Legionella species contamination were discovered during work on pipes at the hospital.
The system was separate from the drinking supply, which was unaffected, and the health board said the risk of contracting Legionnaires disease was extremely low.