Uist ferry off due to radar, engine and steelwork issues
- Published
Fresh problems have hit South Uist's ferry MV Lord of the Isles.
Services have been disrupted since late last week after it had to be removed from its route to have repairs done to an area of corroded steel.
On Saturday, a fault was found with the ship's radar leading to further disruption to sailings.
Operator CalMac said Monday's sailing had been cancelled due to issues with the radar, an engine and another problem with the ferry's steel work.
The 33-year-old Lord of the Isles was initially withdrawn from service on Thursday after an area of corrosion was discovered.
In a message to customers, CalMac said: "Due to an ongoing issue with MV Lord of the Isles' radar system, an issue with the port main engine and further issue with the vessel's steelwork, this service has been cancelled for the remainder of the day."
In May, the Lord of the Isles was out of action for two weeks because it needed essential repairs to its firefighting system.