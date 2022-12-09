Renee and Andrew MacRae murderer abandons appeal
An 81-year-old man jailed for the 1976 murder of his former lover and their son has abandoned an appeal over his conviction.
William MacDowell was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in September for murdering Renee, 36, and three-year-old Andrew MacRae in the Highlands.
He was convicted of disposing of the bodies. The remains were never found.
MacDowell's legal team had indicated that he intended to appeal, but the deadline has now passed.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said he does not have a live appeal as the appropriate paperwork had not been submitted in time.
MacDowell, from Penrith, Cumbria, could still seek an appeal through the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.
He had denied all the charges against him during his trial at the High Court in Inverness. His lawyers had lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Mrs MacRae and Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976. Her car was found that night on fire in a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness.
The trial heard that the discovery exposed married MacDowell's affair with Mrs MacRae, and that she had believed they would be meeting up for a weekend away before a planned move to Shetland.
MacDowell had told police he did not meet with Mrs MacRae and he had no plans to move away with her.