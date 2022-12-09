Hial sets out airport operations during Unite strikes
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has said some of its sites will be able to operate as normal during staff strike action later this month.
Members of the Unite union are to walk out on 19 and 22 December in a pay dispute.
Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and Wick John O'Groats are expected to be open as normal.
Barra, Benbecula, and Sumburgh will be closed and there will be limited operations at Stonroway and Kirkwall.
The dispute involves fire and rescue, security and administration staff.
Hial said Unite had confirmed its members would respond to any medical and other emergencies on both days.