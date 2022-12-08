'Ongoing crusade' against NHS Western Isles boss condemned
NHS Western Isles' vice chairman has resigned following what the board described as a "personal and relentless negative campaign" against him.
Aberdeen-based health and safety specialist Tim Ingram's decision comes amid a row over the appointment of non-islanders to the board.
NHS Western Isles said Mr Ingram had been an experienced and respected non executive director.
It said an "ongoing crusade" had affected him personally.
Mr Ingram was one of three Scottish government-appointed non executive directors based off the isles.
Before his resignation, the board had eight non executive members in total. It has five executive directors, including nursing, finance and public health chiefs at NHS Western Isles.
Chairwoman Gillian McCannon said the board was "bitterly disappointed" by Mr Ingram's resignation, but understood his decision.
She said: "Tim was appointed on merit, based on his knowledge and experience, and the value that he brought to the board and to local health services should not be underestimated.
"We are disappointed in terms of the circumstances surrounding Tim's resignation, and must say this type of ongoing negative publicity campaign also concerns us in terms of how it reflects on the Western Isles as an inclusive place to live and work.
"I ask that Tim be afforded the respect and privacy he deserves following this announcement, and that he is not subjected to any further personal detriment."
Ethical standards
Last month, a councillor resigned from the health board in protest over the number of members who did not live on the islands.
Angus McCormack claimed it was Western Isles Health Board in name only.
In his resignation letter, Mr McCormack said the selection process for non executive members was "not fit for purpose".
The Stornoway councillor added: "It is clear to me that residents in these islands wish to have local people on the Western Isles health board not people who do not even know where our hospitals are located."
NHS Western Isles disputed Mr McCormack's claims saying they were "completely inaccurate".
At the time, the Scottish government said all ministerial public appointments in the NHS were regulated by the ethical standards commissioner.
A spokeswoman said: "These appointments are made on merit so the candidate, or candidates, who provide the strongest evidence of the criteria being sought are those recommended to ministers."