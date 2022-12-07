Emergency services try to free person down manhole in Inverness
- Published
A prison worker was injured after falling down a manhole in Inverness.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at HMP Inverness at about 09:30.
Specialist resources being used including a high-reach appliance and a heavy rescue team.
The Scottish Prison Service said: "A member of staff suffered minor injuries in a fall. The individual received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital as a precaution."
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and the patient was transported to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.