Two days of strikes set for 11 regional airports
Air travellers have been warned to expect disruption at 11 Scottish regional airports during two days of strikes announced for later this month.
Unite said its members at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) would walk out on 19 and 22 December in a dispute over pay.
The union said the strikes would cause huge disruption in the lead up to the festive period.
Hial has said it would try to minimise the impact on its customers.
The Scottish government-owned company operates Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O'Groats airports.
The strike would involve fire and rescue, security and administration staff.
Unite said its members voted by almost 74% in favour of taking strike action and by more than 92% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid a cost of living crisis.
The workers have rejected a 5% offer which Unite said was "unacceptable" with inflation at a 40-year high.
Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, said: "Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.
"Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute."
Inglis Lyon, Hial's managing director, pologised to passengers and airlines.
He said: "Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.
"We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days.
"Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline."
Last week, the Scottish government said it respected the democratic right of union members to take industrial action, adding it was disappointing passengers faced the prospect of disruption ahead of the festive period.
A spokesman said: "We encourage Hial and Unite to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute."