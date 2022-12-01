Man and woman killed in Caithness crash named
A man and a woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Caithness on Tuesday have been named by police.
Patrick Davidson, 46, from Garve, and his passenger Hazel Allan, 50, from Thurso, were travelling in a white Land Rover Discovery.
Emergency services were called to the scene north of Latheron at about 11:40, and the road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for an investigation.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the crash.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts remain with Patrick and Hazel's families at this very difficult time.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and hasn't yet spoken to police to come forward."
