Man and woman killed in Land Rover crash on A9
- Published
A man and a woman have died after the Land Rover they were travelling in crashed on the A9 in Caithness.
Police Scotland said the single vehicle incident happened at about 11:40 on Tuesday at Achavanich, north of Latheron.
The 46-year-old male driver of the white Defender and his 50-year-old female passenger died at the scene.
The road was closed for almost 12 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and has since reopened.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both people who have died in this incident.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.
"We would be keen to anyone who may have seen the Land Rover on the road prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area."