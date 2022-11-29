Camping in Western Isles cemeteries could be banned
An islands local authority looks set to formally ban camping at its cemeteries following complaints over the summer.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it had received reports of camping in and next to graveyards in the Western Isles, including on Lewis and North Uist.
The council's transportation and infrastructure committee has also been asked to stop overnight parking.
A report to Wednesday's meeting of the committee said cemetery car parks should be for legitimate users.
It said these included funeral parties, council staff, stonemasons, families visiting the graves of loved ones and people researching their family trees.
The report said: "A cemetery should be regarded as a place of peace for those who have passed on and those who mourn them.
"Visitors to a cemetery are expected give due consideration, privacy and respect at all times, particularly to any funeral or memorial ceremonies or services taking place."
The report said that in August the comhairle's burial team was alerted to a tent set up overnight within the grounds of a cemetery in North Uist. The camper had moved on before the staff arrived.
Other complaints about similar incidents were also raised with the comhairle.
In June, a tent was also pitched at a burial ground at Dail Mòr in Lewis, according to the Daily Record.
The comhairle owns 12 burial grounds across the islands.